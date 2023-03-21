5 teens uninjured after 50-foot fall from Nuuanu Pali Drive

A car with five teenagers inside veered off of Nuuanu Pali Drive late Monday night, then rolled over and plunged about 50 feet, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.
EMS responded to the incident, which occurred at about 11:30 p.m. Monday near a bend known as “Morgan’s Corner” at the 3900 block of Nuuanu Pali Drive. An image of the vehicle shows that it landed upside down, wheels up, amongst the thick foliage of Nuuanu.
Paramedics evaluated the five teens who escaped uninjured, EMS said.
No further details were immediately available.
