Wind diverts Honolulu-to-San Francisco flight across the bay

A United Airlines flight that left Honolulu today for San Francisco was diverted this afternoon to Oakland after windy conditions prevented it from landing, the airline said.

The diversion of United 372 — a Boeing 757-300 jet — was apparently one of the numerous flights affected by the wind, according to news reports.

United Flight 372 left Hawaii at 6:53 a.m. and landed in Oakland at about 4:25 pm West Coast time — 1 hour and 23 minutes late and across the bay.

According to flightaware.com, departure and arrival delays at San Francisco International Airport were averaging over an hour due to the wind this afternoon, and some inbound flights were being delayed at their origin for more than 4 hours.