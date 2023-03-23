‘Incendiary’ fire burns 3 vehicles in Kalihi, HFD says

Honolulu firefighters extinguished a blaze that charred three vehicles in Kalihi Wednesday.
The Honolulu Fire Department classified the fire as “incendiary.”
Ten units with nearly 40 firefighters responded to the 2000 block of Republican Street just before 1:50 p.m. Upon arrival, crews saw three vehicles in an open-air carport on fire, the fire department said.
Crews brought the flames under control at 2 p.m. and extinguished it within 10 minutes.
No injuries were reported. Damage to the property and its contents was estimated at $75,000.
