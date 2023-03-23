Manoa house fires injures 1, causes roof collapse

One person was injured in a Wednesday night Manoa house fire that caused the structure’s roof to collapse, according to the Honolulu Fire Department.

HFD said that 10 units with more than 35 firefighters responded to the fire near the 3200 block of Lower Road just after 9:05 p.m. Upon arrival, crews saw a small residential structure engulfed in flames, HFD said.

There were initial reports of neighbors trapped in their homes due to flames, however, crews safely removed them from their homes.

The fire department said one resident was treated for a fire-related injury related and care was transferred to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services. No further information on the victim’s condition was immediately available.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control just after 10 p.m. and extinguished it about 40 minutes later, according to HFD. The fire led to the collapse of the structure’s roof.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and a damage estimate has yet to be determined.