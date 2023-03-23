comscore No tsunami threat following 4.1 magnitude earthquake on Big Island | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
No tsunami threat following 4.1 magnitude earthquake on Big Island

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  The earthquake occurred at 5:04 p.m. in the Kaoiki region.

    The earthquake occurred at 5:04 p.m. in the Kaoiki region.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said there is no tsunami threat following this afternoon’s 4.1 magnitude earthquake on the Big Island.

The earthquake occurred at 5:04 p.m. in the Kaoiki region.

