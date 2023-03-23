Sauces sold in Hawaii recalled due to unlabeled soy allergens

The Hawaii Department of Health is alerting residents to a voluntary recall of various Kagome-brand sauces distributed in the state by the Mutual Trading Co. Inc. because the presence of soy is not declared on their labels.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products, according to the Health Department. No illnesses have yet been reported in connection with the sauces.

Among the items recalled are 60-fluid-ounce bottles of Kagome Worcestershire Sauce, 10-fluid-ounce bottles of Kagome Chuno Sauce, and 8-gram bags filled with packets of Kagome Take Out Tonkatsu Sauce.

The products were distributed mainly through restaurants and some retail stores through March 16.

The specific details of the recalled products are as follows:

>> Kagome Worcestershire Sauce in a 60 fluid-ounce, plastic bottle, with UPC code 7676451130, and lot code 2024.5.26 or before this date.

>> Kagome Chuno Sauce in a 10 fluid-ounce, plastic bottle, with UPC code 76764423003, and lot code 2024.4.28 or before this date.

>> Kagome Take Out Tonkatsu Sauce in an 8-gram plastic bag, with UPC code 072546242749, and lot code 2023.7.29 or before this date.

Officials said the recall was initiated after discovery that the products containing soy from a second derived ingredient were distributed in packaging that did not declare the presence of soy.

Mutual Trading Co. Inc., based in El Monte, Calif., responded immediately and stopped sales and distribution of affected products. The company describes itself as “the premier Japanese food, alcohol beverage, and restaurant supply specialist.”

Consumers who purchased these sauces should return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.