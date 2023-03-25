Firefighters battle blaze at single-story home in Kalihi

A single-story home in Kalihi went up in flames Friday night but no one was in the structure at the time, according to the Honolulu Fire Department.

HFD received a 911 call at 10:10 p.m. about a fire near 1436 Iao Lane and responded with six units staffed with 22 personnel. The first unit arrived at the scene five minutes later to find smoke and flames pouring from all sides of home. Firefighters had the fire under control at 10:29 p.m. and extinguished at 10:46 p.m., the release said.

An HFD fire investigator will be working to determine the origin and cause of the blaze and damage estimates.