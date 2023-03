Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Haley Johnson’s grand slam sparked Hawaii’s 10-run first inning and the Rainbow Wahine softball team went on to rout Cal State Northridge 12-3 in five innings in Friday’s series opener at Matador Diamond in Northridge, Calif.

UH’s first three batters reached on two walks and a fielder’s choice and Johnson cleared the bases with her third home run of the season. Cira Bartolotti added an RBI single and Maya Nakamura delivered a three-run double in her second plate appearance of the first inning. Johnson followed with a single to drive in Nakamura for her fifth RBI of the inning. UH sent 14 batters to the plate in the program’s first 10-run inning since Feb. 13, 2015, against Utah Valley.

UH sophomore Brianna Lopez struck out two and walked three over three innings and earned the win. Freshman Millie Fidge threw two scoreless innings of relief.

The Rainbow Wahine (20-10, 3-1 Big West) and Matadors (10-14, 2-2) conclude the series today with a doubleheader starting at 10 a.m.