HFD extinguishes fire at Nanakuli home

A single-story home in Nanakuli went up in flames early this morning, but no one was in the structure at the time, according to the Honolulu Fire Department.

HFD reported that they received a 911 call at 2:08 a.m. about a fire near 87-1984 Farrington Highway and responded with eight units staffed with 24 personnel. The first unit arrived at the scene six minutes later to find smoke and flames pouring from all sides of the home.

Fire officials said firefighters launched an exterior fire attack using a high-volume, fire stream from a truck-mounted nozzle and firefighter-operated hoses called handlines. They also checked for fire in void spaces.

Firefighters had the fire under control at 2:38 a.m. and extinguished it at 2:39 a.m., according to a statement.

An HFD fire investigator will be working to determine the origin and cause of the blaze and damage estimates.