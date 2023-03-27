4 hikers rescued from Moanalua Middle Ridge Trail

Honolulu Fire Department crews rescued four hikers this afternoon in the wilderness above the Moanalua Middle Ridge Trail in Moanalua Valley.

Following a 911 call at 2:17 p.m., crews were dispatched to look for the uninjured hikers at the summit about four miles from the trailhead as they were unable to descend on their own after hiking for six hours, HFD said in a statement.

The department sent seven units staffed with 19 personnel along with the Air 1 helicopter to the scene.

The hikers were reached by 3:11 p.m. and flown, two-by-two, to a landing zone in Moanalua Valley in between patches of cloudy weather, officials said.