Man, 34, intentionally struck woman with his car in Aiea, police say

Honolulu police arrested a 34-year-old man after he allegedly intentionally struck a 43-year-old woman with his car in Aiea Saturday.

The man and woman, described by police as acquaintances, were involved in an argument in the 500 block of Moanalua Road at about 5:25 p.m. Saturday.

The man then entered his 2010 Kia and “drove directly” toward the woman, police said.

The woman was thrown over the sedan upon impact and landed on the ground. She was taken in serious condition to a hospital.

Police said the man fled the scene but officers later located him with his vehicle in Waianae just after 8:15 p.m. Officers arrested him on suspicion of second-degree attempted murder.

The man’s vehicle was towed for evidence.