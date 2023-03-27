Woman, 43, charged with arson in Kalihi vehicles fire

Prosecutors have charged a 43-year-old woman in connection with Wednesday’s three-vehicle fire in Kalihi.
Lona B. Moore was charged with first-degree arson. Her bail was set at $50,000.
First-degree arson is a class A felony that’s punishable by up to 20 years in prison if convicted.
Honolulu firefighters responded to the fire on Republican Street just before 1:50 p.m Wednesday. When they arrived, crews saw three vehicles on fire in a carport, the Honolulu Fire Department said.
Firefighters extinguished the flames shortly after 2:05 p.m. No injuries were reported.
Damage was estimated at $75,000 to the property and its contents. The fire department classified the fire as incendiary.
About a half-hour after the fire was extinguished, police located Moore in the area of Puuhale Road and North Nimitz Highway and arrested her on suspicion of arson.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.