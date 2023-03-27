Elite Army rangers train in Hawaii as Pacific interest grows
By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:35 a.m.
Members of the 2nd Ranger Battalion board a Blackhawk helicopter at Marine Corps Training Area Bellows on Tuesday before making their way to the Army's jungle warfare school in Wahiawa. The rangers spent two weeks on Oahu to train for Pacific operations after decades of intense mideast deployments. (Kevin Knodell/Star-Advertiser)
Members of the Army’s elite 2nd Ranger Battalion land at Bellows Beach by boat.
The Army Rangers spent two weeks on Oahu to train for Pacific operations after decades of intense Mideast deployments. Above, members of the 2nd Ranger Battalion boarded a Black Hawk helicopter Tuesday at a Marine Corps training area at Bellows Beach before making their way to the Army’s jungle warfare school in Wahiawa.
An Army Ranger directs fellow soldiers as they enter the jungle after arriving by helicopter at the Army’s Lightning Academy in Wahiawa.