comscore Elite Army rangers train in Hawaii as Pacific interest grows | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Elite Army rangers train in Hawaii as Pacific interest grows

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:35 a.m.
  • Members of the 2nd Ranger Battalion board a Blackhawk helicopter at Marine Corps Training Area Bellows on Tuesday before making their way to the Army's jungle warfare school in Wahiawa. The rangers spent two weeks on Oahu to train for Pacific operations after decades of intense mideast deployments. (Kevin Knodell/Star-Advertiser)

    Members of the 2nd Ranger Battalion board a Blackhawk helicopter at Marine Corps Training Area Bellows on Tuesday before making their way to the Army's jungle warfare school in Wahiawa. The rangers spent two weeks on Oahu to train for Pacific operations after decades of intense mideast deployments. (Kevin Knodell/Star-Advertiser)

  • KEVIN KNODELL / KKNODELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Members of the Army’s elite 2nd Ranger Battalion land at Bellows Beach by boat.

    KEVIN KNODELL / KKNODELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Members of the Army’s elite 2nd Ranger Battalion land at Bellows Beach by boat.

  • KEVIN KNODELL / KKNODELL@STARADVERTISER.COM The Army Rangers spent two weeks on Oahu to train for Pacific operations after decades of intense Mideast deployments. Above, members of the 2nd Ranger Battalion boarded a Black Hawk helicopter Tuesday at a Marine Corps training area at Bellows Beach before making their way to the Army’s jungle warfare school in Wahiawa.

    KEVIN KNODELL / KKNODELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    The Army Rangers spent two weeks on Oahu to train for Pacific operations after decades of intense Mideast deployments. Above, members of the 2nd Ranger Battalion boarded a Black Hawk helicopter Tuesday at a Marine Corps training area at Bellows Beach before making their way to the Army’s jungle warfare school in Wahiawa.

  • KEVIN KNODELL / KKNODELL@STARADVERTISER.COM An Army Ranger directs fellow soldiers as they enter the jungle after arriving by helicopter at the Army’s Lightning Academy in Wahiawa.

    KEVIN KNODELL / KKNODELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    An Army Ranger directs fellow soldiers as they enter the jungle after arriving by helicopter at the Army’s Lightning Academy in Wahiawa.

The soldiers were methodical as they went through their gear and prepared to venture into the jungle Tuesday. They had just arrived by helicopter at the Army’s jungle warfare school in Wahiawa — known as the Lightning Academy — after conducting a beach landing by boat and launching a simulated raid at Marine Corps Training Area Bellows. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaiian Airlines to buy sustainable aviation fuel

Scroll Up