Man pleads not guilty to all charges in Kaneohe gas station shooting

The 30-year-old man indicted in the March 9 robbery and attempted murder of a 49-year-old customer at a Kaneohe gas station pleaded not guilty today to all charges in Circuit Court.

Patrick Hanawahine appeared at his arraignment by video teleconferencing, and pleaded not guilty to second-degree attempted murder, first-degree robbery and three firearm offenses.

His bail was confirmed at $1 million, and he is being held at the Oahu Community Correctional Center, unable to post bail.

Hanawahine’s trial is set for the week of May 29 before Judge Kevin Souza.

On March 9 at the Windward City Shopping Center’s Texaco station, Hanawahine allegedly approached Kevin Fitzgerald, who was seated in his Ford F-250 pickup truck, opened the passenger door, and asked for money.

He then allegedly grabbed Fitzgerald’s wallet, cellphone and cash from the truck’s cup holder, but Fitzgerald grabbed Hanawahine’s necklace from his neck and ripped the latex gloves he was wearing off as well.

There was a struggle and Fitzgerald got some of the items back, but not his cellphone before Hanawahine took off and got into a dark SUV.

Hanawahine allegedly shot at him from the passenger window of the SUV.