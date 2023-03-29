This mild, silken tofu has a fragrant sauce

This refreshing weeknight meal comes together in less than 15 minutes and barely requires turning on the stove. Aromatic garlic, ginger and scallions are gently heated in oil until they sizzle and infuse it, turning into a fragrant, lively sauce for mild silken tofu. Peppery arugula and a final drizzle of tangy cilantro sauce brighten the dish. Enjoy with steamed rice for a heftier meal, or top with fried eggs. Leftover tofu can be stored in the scallion oil and refrigerated; it will have absorbed even more flavor the next day.

Tofu With Sizzling Scallion Oil

Ingredients:

• 1 (14to 16-ounce) package silken tofu

• Kosher salt (such as Diamond Crystal) and pepper

• 1/4 cup neutral oil, such as safflower or canola

• 1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil

• 1/4 cup thinly sliced scallions

• 1 tablespoon minced garlic

• 1 tablespoon minced, peeled ginger

• 2 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce

• 2 tablespoons chopped cilantro leaves and tender stems

• 2 teaspoons unseasoned rice vinegar

• 2 cups baby arugula Directions:

Remove the tofu from its package; drain the tofu then pat it dry. Scoop spoonfuls of the tofu onto a large platter and arrange in an even layer. Season with salt and pepper.

In a small saucepan, combine neutral oil, sesame oil, scallions, garlic and ginger. Cook over medium-low, stirring occasionally, until oil is sizzling and garlic, ginger and scallions are softened but not browned, about 3 minutes.

Meanwhile, in a small bowl, combine soy sauce, cilantro and vinegar.

Spoon hot scallion mixture over the tofu. Top with arugula and drizzle with the cilantro sauce. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Total time: 10 minutes, serves 2-4.