2 teens rescued after jump at ‘Spitting Cave’

Honolulu lifeguards on Tuesday evening rescued two swimmers in distress after they jumped down a roughly 60-foot cliffside at “Spitting Cave.”

Honolulu Ocean Safety responded to the 911 call just before 6 p.m.

Two males, ages 18 and 19, visiting from out of state, reportedly jumped off the cliff in East Honolulu and were struggling to stay above water afterward.

Lifeguards on personal watercraft reached the teens and brought them to shore safely, without injury. At the time of the incident, conditions were windy and rainy.

Ocean Safety reminds visitors and residents alike to know their limits in the ocean.

In June 2019, a man in his 20s died after a jump into the ocean at “Spitting Cave” and going underwater, despite attempts by first responders to rescue him. Officials do not recommend going into the water in these isolated areas.

Ocean Safety recommends calling 911 immediately if you see someone in distress in the ocean at an unguarded beach or after lifeguard towers have closed.