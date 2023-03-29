Bystanders aid 100-year-old choking woman on Pali Highway

A local high school teacher rescued a 100-year-old woman who was choking on a lozenge while traveling in a car on the Pali Highway Tuesday afternoon, the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services reported.

The woman began choking on the lozenge at around 5 p.m. near Waokanaka Street. Her family was in the car with her and stopped, and bystanders pulled over to assist, EMS said.

One of the bystanders, a teacher, administered abdominal thrusts — also known as the Heimlich maneuver — on the woman to dislodge the lozenge.

Two health care employees had also stopped to assist before personnel with EMS and the Honolulu Fire Department arrived.

The woman was transported to an emergency room in stable condition.