comscore Man, 47, seriously injured in Waialua robbery | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Man, 47, seriously injured in Waialua robbery

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now

A 47-year-old man was seriously injured after a male suspect allegedly stabbed him in the upper arm in Waialua late Wednesday.

Honolulu police said an unknown male demanded property from the victim on Goodale Avenue at about 10:30 p.m. The suspect then allegedly stabbed the victim in the upper arm and fled the scene on foot.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services treated the victim and took him in serious condition to a hospital.

Police have opened a first-degree robbery investigation. There are no arrests at this time.

A description of the suspect was not immediately available.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Woman, 62, arrested in Kalihi robbery

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up