AI technology can indicate freshness of frozen tuna

TOKYO >> Fujitsu Ltd. and Tokai University have successfully used artificial intelligence to determine the freshness of frozen tuna.

The “nondestructive” testing method is expected to reduce costs for the fishing industry as it allows freshness to be judged without cutting off the tail of the fish for a visual examination of its flesh.

Fujitsu and Tokai plan to have the system ready for use in two to three years.

Based on waveforms reflected by the backbone of tuna, researchers were able to accurately discern the freshness of frozen tuna 70% to 80% of the time. They are working to improve the system’s accuracy.

Tuna are frozen aboard fishing boats immediately after being caught. Their tails are cut off at port to determine freshness.

Fujitsu also hopes the technology will be able to detect abnormalities in fish, such as blood clots and tumors.