2 men indicted in Kalihi-Palama sexual assault case

An Oahu grand jury returned an indictment against two men today, charging them with allegedly sexually assaulting and kidnapping a 50-year-old homeless woman in Kalihi-Palama.

The grand jury indicted Jtery Stephen — also known as J-Tery Stephen, Robert Suaiter and Stephen Jtery — with four counts of first-degree sexual assault and one count of kidnapping.

Circuit Judge Christine Kuriyama issued a grand jury bench warrant for Stephen, 41, and set his aggregate bail at $200,000. He is currently being held at the Oahu Community Correctional Center.

The second man, Herfy Herwin, also known as Horfy Herwin and Stephen Hervy, was charged with one count of first-degree sexual assault and one count of kidnapping.

A $100,000 grand jury bench warrant was issued for Herwin, 34, who is also being held at OCCC.

First-degree sex assault and kidnapping are class A felonies. Each offense is punishable by up to 20 years if convicted.

The alleged assault occurred in an abandoned bus at 581 Dillingham Boulevard at about 11 p.m. Monday.

Honolulu police in court documents said the woman was walking down Kaaahi Street when multiple unknown males approached her. They allegedly grabbed her and forced her into the bus.

Police said she was held down and sexually assaulted by about five males.

The woman managed to get away and ran unclothed to the Institute for Human Services women’s shelter on Kaaahi Street located near the abandoned bus.

Police said the victim told security officers at the shelter what happened. She was taken to Kapiolani Medical Center for Women and Children for treatment.

Police said Stephen and Herwin were positively identified as two of the males who sexually assaulted her. Both men were arrested at the scene on suspicion of first-degree sex assault and kidnapping.

There are no other arrests at this time.