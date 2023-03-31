Kauai firefighters airlift California hiker from Kalalau Trail

Kauai firefighters on Thursday rescued an injured hiker from the Kalalau Trail.

At about 3 p.m. Thursday, the Kauai Fire Department received a call for a 32-year-old injured hiker on the Kalalau Trail. Firefighters from the Hanalei fire station and an Air 1 helicopter were dispatched to the scene.

Upon arrival, first responders found the man, who is visiting from California, at Kalalau Beach with an injured knee.

The helicopter transported him to Princeville Airport, where care was transferred to American Medical Response. The hiker declined medical treatment.

The rescue comes just about two weeks after three distressed hikers on Kalalau Trail also required help.

At about 4 p.m. Sunday, March 19, first responders rescued three hikers unable to pass a section of the Kalalau near mile marker 8 due to washed-out trail conditions.

The Air 1 helicopter transported the three to Hanakapiai Beach, where they continued hiking out of the trail.