Motorcyclist seriously injured in Kapolei crash

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
A man was seriously injured in an early morning crash in Kapolei, the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said.

Paramedics responded to a crash involving a motorcycle on Farrington Highway just before 4:30 a.m. today.

EMS treated the man in his early 20s and took him in serious condition to a hospital.

