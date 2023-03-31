Motorcyclist seriously injured in Kapolei crash

A man was seriously injured in an early morning crash in Kapolei, the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said.
Paramedics responded to a crash involving a motorcycle on Farrington Highway just before 4:30 a.m. today.
EMS treated the man in his early 20s and took him in serious condition to a hospital.
