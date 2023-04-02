Hiker airlifted from Sleeping Giant trail Saturday

First responders were dispatched to help an injured hiker Saturday afternoon along the Nounou-East Trail, also known as Sleeping Giant, in Wailua.

Personnel were notified shortly before 4:15 p.m. of a 31-year-old man who reportedly injured his leg after getting lost while hiking along the trail.

Once on scene, Kapaa firefighters hiked to the man’s location, approximately 1 mile from the trailhead. They found him approximately 100 feet off the main trail, down a steep and slippery area.

Due to the man’s location and extent of injuries, Rescue 3 personnel were dispatched for further assistance. Once on scene, Rescue 3 assessed the man’s injuries and he was airlifted to a nearby landing zone at Wailua Houselots Parks where awaiting medics provided additional support.

The scene was cleared shortly before 7 p.m.