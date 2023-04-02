Man, 34, arrested after allegedly biting woman in Waianae

Honolulu police early this morning arrested a 34-year-old man on suspicion of second-degree assault, after he allegedly bit a woman in the back of the head and threatened to kill her during an argument.
According to police, the man also cut the 34-year-old female victim on her thumb before fleeing the scene. The assault happened around 7:30 a.m. on March 19. Police arrested the suspect at 1:35 a.m. today at a Waianae residence on Moelima Street.
The man was also charged on suspicion of first-degree terroristic threatening and two counts of criminal contempt of court.
