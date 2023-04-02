Las Vegas Advisor: Another Las Vegas casino to charge for parking

Beginning Monday, The STRAT (formerly Stratosphere) will become the latest Las Vegas casino to institute a parking charge.

Specifics of the fee structure are somewhat sketchy, but it appears that the charge to self-park will be $6 for the first four hours and $12 for five to 24 hours Monday through Thursday, and $8 and $15 Friday through Sunday. Valet parking for any duration will be a flat $18 weekdays and $20 weekends.

Whereas the fee structures at most casinos incorporate a grace period of one to three hours of free parking, signs visible at the parking garage don’t display a free period. Such a policy would make this the worst parking deal yet for the customer.

More Adele: During the 34th show of her 34 “Weekends with Adele” residency in the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, the 34-year-old singer announced that she’ll return for another 34 weekend nights between June 16 and Nov. 4. After a rocky start that included the cancelation of her original show series, Adele didn’t miss a date, selling out the 4,000-seat arena for every show.

Fourth Lotus: Lotus of Siam, generally considered the best Thai restaurant in Las Vegas, will open a fourth location in Henderson, Nev. The restaurant will be part of a mixed-use project called Henderson West and is expected to open in late 2023. It will be the fourth location for Lotus, joining restaurants at Red Rock Resort, on E. Flamingo Road, and the original, which opened in 1999 in the Commercial Center on E. Sahara Avenue.

Question: Why doesn’t Nevada have a lottery?

Answer: The casino industry doesn’t want the competition, but even if that weren’t the case, lotteries are prohibited by the state constitution. An attempt to amend the constitution and legalize a lottery in Nevada is currently underway; however, even if successful, the earliest it could be put on a ballot for Nevadans to vote would be 2026.

