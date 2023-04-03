Firefighters rescue hiker from Waimano trail after midnight

Honolulu firefighters rescued a solo hiker who became lost on the Upper Waimano Trail in Pearl City Sunday night.

Firefighters responded to a 911 call of a lost hiker shortly after 7:35 p.m. The woman, 30, had been hiking since 1 p.m. but became lost, the Honolulu Fire Department said.

With 16% of battery life remaining on her cell phone, firefighters were able to locate her via GPS.

The fire department’s Air 1 helicopter attempted to locate her but returned to a landing zone near Pearl City High School due to heavy rainfall.

Four firefighters ascended the trail on foot and located the hiker at about 10:30 p.m. and safely escorted her out of the trail just after 1:10 a.m. today.