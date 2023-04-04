Investigators find Hawaii Kai house fire was accidental

A fire that broke out at a home in Hawaii Kai Monday caused damage estimated at $420,000 to the structure and its contents, the Honolulu Fire Department said.
The fire that originated in a bedroom was caused by an electrical arc at an extension outlet located near combustibles. The fire department classified the cause as accidental.
Nearly 40 firefighters responded to a 911 call of a fire at a residence in the 200 block of Ainahou Street just before 8:25 a.m. Monday. Upon arrival, crews saw smoke and flames emanating from the home, the fire department said.
Firefighters brought the fire under control just after 8:35 a.m. and extinguished it about 20 minutes later.
No injuries were reported.
The American Red Cross was contacted to assist two adults displaced by the fire.
