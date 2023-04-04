Kamehameha Highway closed near Hauula due to water main break

One lane of Kamehameha Highway is open near Hauula due to a 12-inch water main break, according to the Department of Transportation. The single lane is being contraflowed.

The break has resulted in a partial closure of Kamehameha Highway between Punaluu and Hauula. Transportation officials had reported a sinkhole in the area at about noon today, which had resulted in the closure of the northbound lane.

Both lanes in both directions near 53-833 Kamehameha Highway — near the Greater Mt. Zion Holiness Church — were eventually closed.

The Honolulu Board of Water Supply said crews are responding to to the main break, which caused the sinkhole. Flooding is visible on the roadway.

BWS said the road will be assessed once the main break is isolated, and water recedes. In the meantime, Oahu commuters are asked to avoid the area if possible.

Officials had no estimated time, however, for when the lanes will reopen.