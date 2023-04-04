Man, 36, arrested in Pawaa robbery

Honolulu police arrested a 36-year-old man after he allegedly threatened a 62-year-old man and took his cell phone in Pawaa Monday.
The robbery occurred in the 1500 block of South King Street at about 10:30 a.m.
Police said the suspect approached the victim and took his phone while threatening him.
Officers located the suspect in the area shortly afterward and arrested him on suspicion of second-degree robbery.
Police also arrested him for investigation of promoting a dangerous drug in the third degree after officers found methamphetamine in his possession during a pat-down.
Police recovered the victim’s cell phone.
