Pedestrian killed in Maui hit-and-run

A 50-year-old pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run in Kihei early today, the Maui Police Department said.

Police said the man was struck by an unknown vehicle traveling eastbound on Piikea Avenue. The pedestrian was found lying on the roadway at about 4:05 a.m.

The unknown driver of the vehicle did not stop to render aid, police said.

Police said the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. His name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

This is the Maui County’s fourth traffic-related fatality this year compared to eight at the same time last year.

The police department’s Vehicular Homicide Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information on the hit-and-run is asked to contact officer David Potter at 808-244-6322. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous may call Maui Crime Stoppers at 808-242-6966.