Man, 44, charged with attempted murder in Big Island shooting

Prosecutors have charged a 44-year-old man after he allegedly shot at a 40-year-old woman during a domestic dispute in Ocean View.

Rilson L. Rodrigues made his initial appearance before Judge Joanna Sokolow at Kona District Court Wednesday after prosecutors charged him a day earlier with second-degree attempted murder, first-degree reckless endangering, first-degree terroristic threatening, first-degree criminal property damage and two counts of unlawful ownership or possession of a firearm.

His bail is set at $145,000 bail.

Police responded to a residence in the 92-800 block of Tiki Lane in the Hawaiian Ocean View Estates subdivision after a woman reported being in a verbal dispute with Rodrigues shortly after 11 a.m. Sunday.

The woman told police she tried to leave the area in a vehicle when Rodrigues allegedly jumped on the hood of her car and damaged the windshield.

He then allegedly retrieved a rifle from another vehicle and fired the firearm multiple times toward the woman, striking the vehicle while she was in it.

The woman was not injured.

Police said Rodrigues fled in a sedan.

Officers located him that night and arrested him on suspicion of attempted murder and other offenses. Police also executed a search warrant of his car and recovered a loaded .22 caliber rifle and ammunition from the sedan.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the police department’s non-emergency number at 808-935-3311. Tipsters may also contact Detective Scott Dewey at 808-326-4646 or email at Scott.Dewey@hawaiicounty.gov.