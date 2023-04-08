Driver injured after losing control of vehicle in Makakilo

A 57-year-old woman was injured this afternoon after losing control of her vehicle and hitting several trees and a wall.
The collision took place at around 3 p.m. near the intersection of Makakilo Drive and Kanehoa Loop in Makakilo, the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services reported.
The woman suffered multiple injuries and was taken to a trauma hospital in serious condition.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.