comscore Driver injured after losing control of vehicle in Makakilo | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Driver injured after losing control of vehicle in Makakilo

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
A 57-year-old woman was injured this afternoon after losing control of her vehicle and hitting several trees and a wall.

The collision took place at around 3 p.m. near the intersection of Makakilo Drive and Kanehoa Loop in Makakilo, the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services reported.

The woman suffered multiple injuries and was taken to a trauma hospital in serious condition.

