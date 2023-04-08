Driver loses control, hits car, mailbox in Kailua

A man in his 50s was injured this afternoon after he crashed into another car and a mailbox in a Kailua neighborhood.

At just before 3 p.m. in the area of 770 Keolu Drive, the driver lost control of his vehicle, leading to the collision, the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said. The collision caused his car to flip onto its top.

EMS said that it transported the man to a trauma hospital in serious condition. A woman, who was in the other car, declined transportation.