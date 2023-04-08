Letter: SNAP assistance needed to weather hardships

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The state of Hawaii still needs its Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) for so many more people in need of this assistance (“Hawaii Foodbank braces for drop in SNAP benefits,” Star-Advertiser, March 4). Read more

The state of Hawaii still needs its Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) for so many more people in need of this assistance (“Hawaii Foodbank braces for drop in SNAP benefits,” Star-Advertiser, March 4).

Factors facing our Hawaii communities include homelessness, economic cutbacks, an inability to work due to medical conditions and increased hardships in Hawaii.

When I needed SNAP after five years of retirement it was very helpful. Now with family assistance and Social Security updates, I am taken care of. Blessings to all who can help our fellow neighbors. God bless.

Sylvia Perreira

Ewa Beach

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter