Hawaii tied for first in Big West after holding off UC Irvine | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii tied for first in Big West after holding off UC Irvine

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:59 a.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii’s Jakob Thelle reached out for a dig against the Anteaters.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii’s Cole Hogland hits against the UC Irvine Anteaters.

When the top-ranked Rainbow Warriors finished off a four-set victory in the series opener at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center, they had drawn even with the Anteaters atop the Big West men’s volleyball standings. Read more

