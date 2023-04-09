comscore Hawaii Real Estate Sales: Feb. 20 – Feb. 24, 2023 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
For The Week Of Feb. 20-24
Derived from state conveyance tax data.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
Residential
City and County of Honolulu
Property Date Price
Aiea, Halawa
99-526 Mikioi Pl 2/23/2023 $625,000
Airport/Mapunapuna    
2888 Ala Ilima St #1208 2/22/2023 $206,600
3054 Ala Poha Pl #1106 2/23/2023 $610,000
Ala Moana    
1560 Kanunu St #1214 2/23/2023 $260,000
1848 Kahakai Dr #1706 2/24/2023 $490,000
410 Atkinson Dr #1619 2/22/2023 $207,000
Ewa, Kapolei    
91-2009 Kaioli St #4501 2/22/2023 $715,000
91-2051 Kaioli St #3701 2/24/2023 $715,000
91-2067 Kaioli St #502 2/21/2023 $710,000
91-1133 Kamaaha Lp #1H 2/23/2023 $405,000
91-1041 Puahala St #26S 2/23/2023 $385,000
91-1050 Opaehuna St 2/22/2023 $850,000
91-1011 Makahani St 2/22/2023 $950,000
91-335 Pukanala Pl 2/21/2023 $910,000
91-1078 Kaikohola St 2/22/2023 $1,360,000
801 Kakala St #29 2/24/2023 $1,049,000
91-1425 Kaikohola St #D123 2/23/2023 $1,125,000
91-6221 Kapolei Pkwy #320 2/24/2023 $875,000
91-1841 Keaunui Dr #316 2/21/2023 $840,000
91-1826 Makahehi Loop 2/24/2023 $1,078,076
91-1832 Makahehi Loop 2/23/2023 $1,126,342
91-1793 Me‘e St 2/24/2023 $1,284,270
91-1723 Me‘e St 2/24/2023 $1,361,000
91-1715 Me‘e St 2/23/2023 $1,305,270
91-1699 Me‘e St 2/22/2023 $1,362,000
91-1691 Me‘e St 2/22/2023 $1,237,335
Haleiwa    
66-905 Alena Loop 2/22/2023 $1,030,500
Hawaii Kai    
7012 Hawaii Kai Dr #1101 2/24/2023 $1,210,000
6370 Hawaii Kai Dr #61 2/24/2023 $945,000
211 Kawaihae St #D4 2/24/2023 $165,000
674 Lunalilo Home Rd 2/24/2023 $1,450,000
Heeia    
46-217 Lilipuna Rd 2/23/2023 $1,150,000
46-324 Haiku Rd #23A2 2/22/2023 $630,000
46-283 Kahuhipa St #1208 2/24/2023 $485,000
46-078 Emepela Pl #B102 2/23/2023 $775,000
46-063 Emepela Pl #O207 2/21/2023 $735,000
45-474 Lolii St 2/21/2023 $1,230,000
Kahuku    
56-1089 Kamehameha Hwy #30 2/21/2023 $1,250,000
Kailua    
322 Aoloa St #1208 2/21/2023 $585,000
322 Aoloa St #PH1 2/24/2023 $1,300,000
1030 Aoloa Pl #201B 2/21/2023 $750,000
361 Kailua Rd #8304 2/23/2023 $769,000
1023 Kina St 2/23/2023 $1,150,000
1137 Uluopihi Loop 2/24/2023 $1,350,000
823 Halula Pl 2/22/2023 $1,825,000
1412 Kina St 2/21/2023 $1,570,000
158 Kapaa St 2/23/2023 $2,000,000
536 Olomana St 2/21/2023 $1,353,500
Kaimuki    
4364 Hopeloa Pl 2/21/2023 $3,100,000
4153 Kilauea Ave 2/22/2023 $1,305,000
Kakaako    
555 S South St #1509 2/23/2023 $700,000
920 Ward Ave #PHH 2/22/2023 $1,000,000
801 S Kapiolani Blvd #1427 2/22/2023 $815,000
803 Waimanu St #208 2/22/2023 $390,000
425 S St #1102 2/23/2023 $591,000
415 S St #402 2/21/2023 $560,000
1118 Ala Moana Blvd #23A 2/24/2023 $6,600,000
1001 Queen St #3502 2/21/2023 $1,348,000
Kalihi Valley    
2947 Kuahiwi Way 2/22/2023 $820,000
2804 A Numana Rd #2804 2/22/2023 $815,000
Kaneohe    
45-711 Kaku St 2/24/2023 $910,000
Kapahulu    
2895 Kalakaua Ave #105 2/24/2023 $790,000
2943 Kalakaua Ave #305A 2/21/2023 $480,000
Kapalama    
2286 Makanani Dr 2/22/2023 $650,000
Lower Manoa    
1025 Kalo Pl #301 2/22/2023 $295,000
Makaha    
84-770 Kili Dr #640 2/24/2023 $168,000
84-754 Ala Mahiku St #45A 2/24/2023 $210,000
84-800 Maiola St #32 2/22/2023 $1,150,000
84-803 Maiola St #87 2/21/2023 $943,600
Makakilo, Ewa Beach    
92-374 Palaulau Pl #90 2/24/2023 $980,000
92-378 Laaloa St 2/22/2023 $750,000
92-857 Palailai St 2/24/2023 $1,165,000
92-1214 Makakilo Dr #25 2/24/2023 $725,000
92-1117 Panana St #404 2/24/2023 $645,000

 

Makiki

    
1450 Young St #2306 2/23/2023 $475,000
1221 Victoria St #2604 2/22/2023 $265,000
1508 Kewalo St #201B 2/24/2023 $182,000
1419 Dominis St #203 2/24/2023 $260,000
Mccully    
2781 Kapiolani Blvd #801 2/24/2023 $680,000
730 Makaleka Ave #302 2/22/2023 $472,000
Mililani, Waipio    
95-600 Wehewehe Loop 2/24/2023 $980,000
95-188 Kipapa Dr #77 2/21/2023 $539,000
95-759 Pulehulehu Pl 2/23/2023 $1,077,000
95-670 Hanile St #A201 2/23/2023 $81,000
95-117 Lalei Pl 2/24/2023 $1,250,000
95-1050 Makaikai St #21K 2/21/2023 $380,000
Nanakuli, Maili    
87-1972 Pakeke St #20 2/21/2023 $429,450
87-1078 Kaipoi St 2/23/2023 $720,000
Nuuanu    
55 S Kukui St #D1007 2/22/2023 $370,000
222 Vineyard St #403 2/24/2023 $490,000
1516 Emerson St #202 2/23/2023 $350,000
775 Kinalau Pl #1806 2/21/2023 $369,000
Palolo Valley, St Louis Heights    
1011 Kiionioni Loop 2/24/2023 $1,830,000
1452 Pukele Ave 2/22/2023 $700,000
Pearl City    
1105 Acacia Rd #308 2/24/2023 $385,000
949 Makamua Pl 2/24/2023 $915,000
2228 Auhuhu St 2/24/2023 $935,000
Pearl Ridge, Aiea Heights    
98-874 B Iho Pl #167 2/21/2023 $625,000
98-450 Koauka Loop #208 2/24/2023 $380,000
98-450 Koauka Loop #1810 2/23/2023 $377,000
98-487 Koauka Lp #B1206 2/24/2023 $525,000
98-943 Moanalua Rd #1201 2/24/2023 $565,000
98-1421 Kamahao St #123 2/24/2023 $378,000
98-485 Kipaepae St #117 2/22/2023 $950,000
Punaluu    
53-658 Kamehameha Hwy 2/23/2023 $400,000
53-081 Halai St 2/23/2023 $1,080,000
Wahiawa    
2069 California Ave #18E 2/24/2023 $101,266
Waialae, Kahala    
4999 Kahala Ave #252 2/23/2023 $580,000
1356 Laukahi St 2/24/2023 $1,800,000
2220 Aha Niu Pl 2/21/2023 $2,495,000
1855 Laukahi St 2/21/2023 $2,960,000
Waialua    
67-424 Aikaula St 2/22/2023 $790,000
Waianae    
85-175 Farrington Hwy #A429 2/24/2023 $149,000
Waikiki    
1777 Ala Moana Blvd #207 2/21/2023 $505,000
1778 Ala Moana Blvd #2202 2/23/2023 $300,000
411 Hobron Ln #606 2/24/2023 $457,000
400 Hobron Ln #1114 2/24/2023 $430,000
440 Lewers St #902 2/23/2023 $450,000
2140 Kuhio Ave #1502 2/22/2023 $495,000
364 Seaside Ave #2105 2/21/2023 $560,000
440 Seaside Ave #802 2/21/2023 $395,300
2345 Ala Wai Blvd #704 2/22/2023 $306,000
445 Seaside Ave #3403 2/23/2023 $375,000
445 Seaside Ave #3703 2/23/2023 $380,000
444 Nahua St #903 2/22/2023 $360,000
2427 Kuhio Ave #1105 2/24/2023 $388,000
2440 Kuhio Ave #810 2/24/2023 $390,000
2410 Cleghorn St #2502 2/22/2023 $481,000
2452 Tusitala St #1904 2/24/2023 $160,000
234 Ohua Ave #215 2/22/2023 $195,000
229 Paoakalani Ave #1810 2/21/2023 $203,500
Waipahu    
94-702 Lumiauau St #Pp5 2/24/2023 $610,000
94-979 Kauolu Pl #1204 2/21/2023 $331,000
94-220 Pupukui St 2/24/2023 $690,000
94-413 Keaoopua St #180 2/22/2023 $530,000
94-123 Kaaholo Pl 2/23/2023 $691,000
94-104 Manawa Pl #Q203 2/23/2023 $495,000
94-1390 Kulewa Loop #42T 2/24/2023 $490,000
94-245 Pulelo Pl 2/24/2023 $400,000
Whitmore Village    
668 Kipuka Dr #7 2/24/2023 $325,000

 

COMMERCIAL
City and County of Honolulu
Property Date Price
Ewa, Kapolei    
2106 Lauwiliwili St
#106G, 107G, 108G 2/22/2023 $509,333
Kailua    
66 Kihapai St 2/23/2023 $1,975,000
Wahiawa    
76 Wilikina Dr 2/21/2023 $310,000
961 Center St 2/23/2023 $2,071,000
