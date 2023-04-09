Hawaii Real Estate Sales: Feb. 20 – Feb. 24, 2023

|For The Week Of Feb. 20-24
|Derived from state conveyance tax data.
|Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
|Residential
|City and County of Honolulu
|Property
|Date
|Price
|Aiea, Halawa
|99-526 Mikioi Pl
|2/23/2023
|$625,000
|Airport/Mapunapuna
|2888 Ala Ilima St #1208
|2/22/2023
|$206,600
|3054 Ala Poha Pl #1106
|2/23/2023
|$610,000
|Ala Moana
|1560 Kanunu St #1214
|2/23/2023
|$260,000
|1848 Kahakai Dr #1706
|2/24/2023
|$490,000
|410 Atkinson Dr #1619
|2/22/2023
|$207,000
|Ewa, Kapolei
|91-2009 Kaioli St #4501
|2/22/2023
|$715,000
|91-2051 Kaioli St #3701
|2/24/2023
|$715,000
|91-2067 Kaioli St #502
|2/21/2023
|$710,000
|91-1133 Kamaaha Lp #1H
|2/23/2023
|$405,000
|91-1041 Puahala St #26S
|2/23/2023
|$385,000
|91-1050 Opaehuna St
|2/22/2023
|$850,000
|91-1011 Makahani St
|2/22/2023
|$950,000
|91-335 Pukanala Pl
|2/21/2023
|$910,000
|91-1078 Kaikohola St
|2/22/2023
|$1,360,000
|801 Kakala St #29
|2/24/2023
|$1,049,000
|91-1425 Kaikohola St #D123
|2/23/2023
|$1,125,000
|91-6221 Kapolei Pkwy #320
|2/24/2023
|$875,000
|91-1841 Keaunui Dr #316
|2/21/2023
|$840,000
|91-1826 Makahehi Loop
|2/24/2023
|$1,078,076
|91-1832 Makahehi Loop
|2/23/2023
|$1,126,342
|91-1793 Me‘e St
|2/24/2023
|$1,284,270
|91-1723 Me‘e St
|2/24/2023
|$1,361,000
|91-1715 Me‘e St
|2/23/2023
|$1,305,270
|91-1699 Me‘e St
|2/22/2023
|$1,362,000
|91-1691 Me‘e St
|2/22/2023
|$1,237,335
|Haleiwa
|66-905 Alena Loop
|2/22/2023
|$1,030,500
|Hawaii Kai
|7012 Hawaii Kai Dr #1101
|2/24/2023
|$1,210,000
|6370 Hawaii Kai Dr #61
|2/24/2023
|$945,000
|211 Kawaihae St #D4
|2/24/2023
|$165,000
|674 Lunalilo Home Rd
|2/24/2023
|$1,450,000
|Heeia
|46-217 Lilipuna Rd
|2/23/2023
|$1,150,000
|46-324 Haiku Rd #23A2
|2/22/2023
|$630,000
|46-283 Kahuhipa St #1208
|2/24/2023
|$485,000
|46-078 Emepela Pl #B102
|2/23/2023
|$775,000
|46-063 Emepela Pl #O207
|2/21/2023
|$735,000
|45-474 Lolii St
|2/21/2023
|$1,230,000
|Kahuku
|56-1089 Kamehameha Hwy #30
|2/21/2023
|$1,250,000
|Kailua
|322 Aoloa St #1208
|2/21/2023
|$585,000
|322 Aoloa St #PH1
|2/24/2023
|$1,300,000
|1030 Aoloa Pl #201B
|2/21/2023
|$750,000
|361 Kailua Rd #8304
|2/23/2023
|$769,000
|1023 Kina St
|2/23/2023
|$1,150,000
|1137 Uluopihi Loop
|2/24/2023
|$1,350,000
|823 Halula Pl
|2/22/2023
|$1,825,000
|1412 Kina St
|2/21/2023
|$1,570,000
|158 Kapaa St
|2/23/2023
|$2,000,000
|536 Olomana St
|2/21/2023
|$1,353,500
|Kaimuki
|4364 Hopeloa Pl
|2/21/2023
|$3,100,000
|4153 Kilauea Ave
|2/22/2023
|$1,305,000
|Kakaako
|555 S South St #1509
|2/23/2023
|$700,000
|920 Ward Ave #PHH
|2/22/2023
|$1,000,000
|801 S Kapiolani Blvd #1427
|2/22/2023
|$815,000
|803 Waimanu St #208
|2/22/2023
|$390,000
|425 S St #1102
|2/23/2023
|$591,000
|415 S St #402
|2/21/2023
|$560,000
|1118 Ala Moana Blvd #23A
|2/24/2023
|$6,600,000
|1001 Queen St #3502
|2/21/2023
|$1,348,000
|Kalihi Valley
|2947 Kuahiwi Way
|2/22/2023
|$820,000
|2804 A Numana Rd #2804
|2/22/2023
|$815,000
|Kaneohe
|45-711 Kaku St
|2/24/2023
|$910,000
|Kapahulu
|2895 Kalakaua Ave #105
|2/24/2023
|$790,000
|2943 Kalakaua Ave #305A
|2/21/2023
|$480,000
|Kapalama
|2286 Makanani Dr
|2/22/2023
|$650,000
|Lower Manoa
|1025 Kalo Pl #301
|2/22/2023
|$295,000
|Makaha
|84-770 Kili Dr #640
|2/24/2023
|$168,000
|84-754 Ala Mahiku St #45A
|2/24/2023
|$210,000
|84-800 Maiola St #32
|2/22/2023
|$1,150,000
|84-803 Maiola St #87
|2/21/2023
|$943,600
|Makakilo, Ewa Beach
|92-374 Palaulau Pl #90
|2/24/2023
|$980,000
|92-378 Laaloa St
|2/22/2023
|$750,000
|92-857 Palailai St
|2/24/2023
|$1,165,000
|92-1214 Makakilo Dr #25
|2/24/2023
|$725,000
|92-1117 Panana St #404
|2/24/2023
|$645,000
|
Makiki
|1450 Young St #2306
|2/23/2023
|$475,000
|1221 Victoria St #2604
|2/22/2023
|$265,000
|1508 Kewalo St #201B
|2/24/2023
|$182,000
|1419 Dominis St #203
|2/24/2023
|$260,000
|Mccully
|2781 Kapiolani Blvd #801
|2/24/2023
|$680,000
|730 Makaleka Ave #302
|2/22/2023
|$472,000
|Mililani, Waipio
|95-600 Wehewehe Loop
|2/24/2023
|$980,000
|95-188 Kipapa Dr #77
|2/21/2023
|$539,000
|95-759 Pulehulehu Pl
|2/23/2023
|$1,077,000
|95-670 Hanile St #A201
|2/23/2023
|$81,000
|95-117 Lalei Pl
|2/24/2023
|$1,250,000
|95-1050 Makaikai St #21K
|2/21/2023
|$380,000
|Nanakuli, Maili
|87-1972 Pakeke St #20
|2/21/2023
|$429,450
|87-1078 Kaipoi St
|2/23/2023
|$720,000
|Nuuanu
|55 S Kukui St #D1007
|2/22/2023
|$370,000
|222 Vineyard St #403
|2/24/2023
|$490,000
|1516 Emerson St #202
|2/23/2023
|$350,000
|775 Kinalau Pl #1806
|2/21/2023
|$369,000
|Palolo Valley, St Louis Heights
|1011 Kiionioni Loop
|2/24/2023
|$1,830,000
|1452 Pukele Ave
|2/22/2023
|$700,000
|Pearl City
|1105 Acacia Rd #308
|2/24/2023
|$385,000
|949 Makamua Pl
|2/24/2023
|$915,000
|2228 Auhuhu St
|2/24/2023
|$935,000
|Pearl Ridge, Aiea Heights
|98-874 B Iho Pl #167
|2/21/2023
|$625,000
|98-450 Koauka Loop #208
|2/24/2023
|$380,000
|98-450 Koauka Loop #1810
|2/23/2023
|$377,000
|98-487 Koauka Lp #B1206
|2/24/2023
|$525,000
|98-943 Moanalua Rd #1201
|2/24/2023
|$565,000
|98-1421 Kamahao St #123
|2/24/2023
|$378,000
|98-485 Kipaepae St #117
|2/22/2023
|$950,000
|Punaluu
|53-658 Kamehameha Hwy
|2/23/2023
|$400,000
|53-081 Halai St
|2/23/2023
|$1,080,000
|Wahiawa
|2069 California Ave #18E
|2/24/2023
|$101,266
|Waialae, Kahala
|4999 Kahala Ave #252
|2/23/2023
|$580,000
|1356 Laukahi St
|2/24/2023
|$1,800,000
|2220 Aha Niu Pl
|2/21/2023
|$2,495,000
|1855 Laukahi St
|2/21/2023
|$2,960,000
|Waialua
|67-424 Aikaula St
|2/22/2023
|$790,000
|Waianae
|85-175 Farrington Hwy #A429
|2/24/2023
|$149,000
|Waikiki
|1777 Ala Moana Blvd #207
|2/21/2023
|$505,000
|1778 Ala Moana Blvd #2202
|2/23/2023
|$300,000
|411 Hobron Ln #606
|2/24/2023
|$457,000
|400 Hobron Ln #1114
|2/24/2023
|$430,000
|440 Lewers St #902
|2/23/2023
|$450,000
|2140 Kuhio Ave #1502
|2/22/2023
|$495,000
|364 Seaside Ave #2105
|2/21/2023
|$560,000
|440 Seaside Ave #802
|2/21/2023
|$395,300
|2345 Ala Wai Blvd #704
|2/22/2023
|$306,000
|445 Seaside Ave #3403
|2/23/2023
|$375,000
|445 Seaside Ave #3703
|2/23/2023
|$380,000
|444 Nahua St #903
|2/22/2023
|$360,000
|2427 Kuhio Ave #1105
|2/24/2023
|$388,000
|2440 Kuhio Ave #810
|2/24/2023
|$390,000
|2410 Cleghorn St #2502
|2/22/2023
|$481,000
|2452 Tusitala St #1904
|2/24/2023
|$160,000
|234 Ohua Ave #215
|2/22/2023
|$195,000
|229 Paoakalani Ave #1810
|2/21/2023
|$203,500
|Waipahu
|94-702 Lumiauau St #Pp5
|2/24/2023
|$610,000
|94-979 Kauolu Pl #1204
|2/21/2023
|$331,000
|94-220 Pupukui St
|2/24/2023
|$690,000
|94-413 Keaoopua St #180
|2/22/2023
|$530,000
|94-123 Kaaholo Pl
|2/23/2023
|$691,000
|94-104 Manawa Pl #Q203
|2/23/2023
|$495,000
|94-1390 Kulewa Loop #42T
|2/24/2023
|$490,000
|94-245 Pulelo Pl
|2/24/2023
|$400,000
|Whitmore Village
|668 Kipuka Dr #7
|2/24/2023
|$325,000
|
COMMERCIAL
|City and County of Honolulu
|Property
|Date
|Price
|Ewa, Kapolei
|2106 Lauwiliwili St
|#106G, 107G, 108G
|2/22/2023
|$509,333
|Kailua
|66 Kihapai St
|2/23/2023
|$1,975,000
|Wahiawa
|76 Wilikina Dr
|2/21/2023
|$310,000
|961 Center St
|2/23/2023
|$2,071,000
