2 men die in Makaha vehicle collision

Two men died in a two-vehicle collision in Makaha Sunday, the Honolulu Police Department said.

Honolulu police said a 36-year-old motorcyclist was traveling northbound on Farrington Highway at a high rate of speed and collided with a 60-year-old male motorist making a U-turn near a beach park at about 6 p.m.

The motorcyclist was thrown onto the pavement upon impact. The vehicle also overturned on its side in the collision.

Police said the motorcyclist was taken in critical condition to a hospital where he later died. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The driver of the vehicle was not wearing a seatbelt, police said. He was taken in critical condition to a hospital. While at the hospital, his condition worsened and he was pronounced dead.

Police said speed was a factor in the crash. It’s unknown whether drugs or alcohol were factors.

This is the 15th and 16th traffic-related fatality on Oahu this year. Sixteen traffic-related fatalities occurred at the same time last year.