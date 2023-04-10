comscore Keehi job fair to feature openings from 28 federal agencies | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Keehi job fair to feature openings from 28 federal agencies

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
Twenty-eight federal agencies with open positions will be at a job fair Tuesday at Keehi Lagoon Memorial.

The fair is open to military veterans and eligible spouses from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. and to the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event is being organized by the state Department of Labor & Industrial Relations in partnership with Honolulu-Pacific Federal Executive Board.

Organizers are encouraging people to come professionally dressed with copies of their current resumes.

For more information contact Ramon Ruiz at (808) 832-1990 or Ramon.F.Ruiz@hawaii.gov.

For more information on job fairs and training opportunities, visit: https://labor.hawaii.gov/wdd/job-fairs-and-training-opportunities.

