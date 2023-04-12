Hikers rescued from Wiliwilinui Ridge Trail after leaving marked path

Three people were rescued from the Wiliwilinui Ridge Trail in Wailupe this evening after they left the trail and got lost, the Honolulu Fire Department reported.

HPD said it received a call at around 7:30 p.m. today about two men and a woman, all in their 20s, who left the marked trail and were unable to make their way back to it.

Honolulu rescue personnel established a landing zone for HFD’s Air 1 helicopter. Other HFD personnel made their way up the trail by foot.

Air 1 was able to drop off rescue personnel to the hikers’ location at around 8:15 p.m. The hikers were then flown to the landing zone, with no injuries, at around 9:20 p.m.