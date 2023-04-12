comscore HPR joins NPR, leaving Twitter over ‘government-funded’ label | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

HPR joins NPR, leaving Twitter over ‘government-funded’ label

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:59 am
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now

Hawaii Public Radio, a member of National Public Radio, said in an announcement that it, too, will no longer be sharing content on Twitter.

NPR today said it would quit the social media platform owned by Elon Musk due to a label that implies it is not editorially independent.

>> RELATED: NPR quits Elon Musk’s Twitter over ‘government-funded’ label

HPR said Twitter has erroneously labeled NPR as “state-affiliated media,” a term used for government-controlled outlets in countries without a free press. The label was later changed to “government-funded media.”

But NPR says these labels undermine its credibility, and that the latter label implies an editorial relationship with the U.S. government that does not exist.

“While NPR and member stations, including HPR, receive supplementary federal funding, most of our dollars are raised from listeners and sponsors, and we exercise full editorial control of our content,” said HPR in a statement. “Independent journalism is what makes public media a vital and trusted community service, and we stand in solidarity with our fellow public media colleagues.”

Comments (2)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Juul Labs agrees to pay $462 million settlement to 6 states
Next Story
Cheaper gas and food provide some relief from U.S. inflation

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up