Maui’s Cheeseburger in Paradise closed after complaint of no hot water

The Cheeseburger In Paradise restaurant located in Lahaina has been issued a red placard by state health inspectors after it was found not to have hot water in its dishwashing machine or another method to de-grease kitchenware, the state Department of Health has reported.

The DOH in a news release today said staff from its Food Safety Branch conducted an inspection at the restaurant, located at 811 Front St., today after a complaint about a lack of hot water.

The branch issued the red placard and closed the restaurant “to protect public health since proper sanitization couldn’t be ensured,” the DOH said.

A follow-up inspection in scheduled for Friday.

The food safety branch conducts routine health inspections of food establishments were food is prepared, manufactured, distributed or sold. It also investigates sources of food borne illnesses and potential adulteration and is responsible for mitigating their effects.