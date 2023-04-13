comscore Biden taps Gaga, Clooney, Garner, others for arts committee | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Biden taps Gaga, Clooney, Garner, others for arts committee

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now
  • INVISION / AP / JAN. 18 Jennifer Garner, a cast member and executive producer in the Apple TV+ television series “The Last Thing He Told Me,” poses for a portrait during the Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif., on Jan. 18.

    INVISION / AP / JAN. 18

    Jennifer Garner, a cast member and executive producer in the Apple TV+ television series “The Last Thing He Told Me,” poses for a portrait during the Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif., on Jan. 18.

  • INVISION / AP / MARCH 2 Kerry Washington arrives at the premiere of “Unprisoned” on Thursday, March 2, at Hollywood Legion Theater in Los Angeles.

    INVISION / AP / MARCH 2

    Kerry Washington arrives at the premiere of “Unprisoned” on Thursday, March 2, at Hollywood Legion Theater in Los Angeles.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS / OCT. 17 George Clooney, a cast member in “Ticket to Paradise,” poses at the premiere of the film, Monday, Oct. 17, at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS / OCT. 17

    George Clooney, a cast member in “Ticket to Paradise,” poses at the premiere of the film, Monday, Oct. 17, at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS / MARCH 12 Lady Gaga arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The White House has announced a star-studded slate of members for the President’s Committee on the Arts and the Humanities which serves as an advisory board to President Joe Biden on culture issues. The group will be co-chaired by Bruce Cohen, an Academy Award-winning producer known for films such as “American Beauty” and “Silver Linings Playbook,” and pop megastar and Grammy Award winner Lady Gaga, according to the White House.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS / MARCH 12

    Lady Gaga arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The White House has announced a star-studded slate of members for the President’s Committee on the Arts and the Humanities which serves as an advisory board to President Joe Biden on culture issues. The group will be co-chaired by Bruce Cohen, an Academy Award-winning producer known for films such as “American Beauty” and “Silver Linings Playbook,” and pop megastar and Grammy Award winner Lady Gaga, according to the White House.

WASHINGTON >> The White House on Thursday announced a star-studded slate of members for the President’s Committee on the Arts and the Humanities, a panel of artists, museum professionals, academics and philanthropists that serves as an advisory board to President Joe Biden on culture issues.

The group will be co-chaired by Bruce Cohen, an Academy Award-winning producer known for films such as “American Beauty” and “Silver Linings Playbook,” and pop megastar and Grammy Award winner Lady Gaga, also known as Stefani Germanotta, according to the White House.

Others tapped to the committee include musician Jon Batiste, who performed at the White House state dinner in honor of French President Emmanuel Macron in December, television producer Shonda Rhimes, Grammy Award winner Joe Walsh, and actors George Clooney, Jennifer Garner, Troy Kotsur and Kerry Washington. It also includes one former member of Congress: Democrat Steve Israel, who represented New York in the House.

Tsione Wolde-Michael, the committee’s executive director, says it is “positioned to do meaningful work that will positively impact the arts, libraries, museums, and public humanities work in communities across the country.”

Many of the members appointed to the arts and humanities committee have previously partnered with Biden on key issues, such as Gaga on the “It’s On Us” campaign to battle sexual assault on college campuses. Veteran television producer Marta Kauffman, who was also selected for the committee, hosted first lady Jill Biden at her home for a fundraiser in September.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Northern China blanketed with floating sand and dust

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up