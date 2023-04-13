Renovation project at Chinatown’s Kekaulike Mall begins Monday

A long-awaited construction project to renovate Kekaulike Mall in Honolulu’s historic Chinatown district is scheduled to begin on Monday.

City officials say the $4.4 million project will include numerous improvements for the pedestrian corridor and marketplace— including new pavement, lighting, shade trees, landscaping elements, plus better stormwater management — and a new spot for the community dragon decal, which will be relocated to the center.

Businesses will remain open and accessible during construction, which is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays in the project area between Hotel Street and the Kekaulike/King Street intersection. No work will be scheduled on weekends and holidays.

Parking will be restricted on Kekaulike Street, which will be used as a staging area.

Renovations to Kekaulike Mall have been sought since 2016, according to city officials.

In May 2021, the Blangiardi administration announced the city would prioritize improvements to the district, including stepped-up police presence and enforcement, sidewalk cleaning and repairs, and enhancing the district with public artwork, among others.

The city also assisted with the relocation the nonprofit River of Life Mission’s food distribution for the needy elsewhere due to complaints from local residents and businesses.

The construction project is scheduled for completion in October.

Those with questions or concerns can call the project hotline at 808-979-1291