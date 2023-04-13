Victims identified in fatal two-vehicle Makaha crash

The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office has identified two men who died in Sunday’s two-vehicle collision in Makaha as Anthony S. Aviata and Antone J. Silva.

Both Aviata, 36, of Waianae and Silva, 60, also of Waianae, died of multiple blunt force injuries sustained in the crash.

The manner of their deaths was ruled as accidental, the medical examiner’s office said.

Honolulu police said a 36-year-old motorcyclist was traveling northbound on Farrington Highway at a high rate of speed and collided with a 60-year-old male motorist making a U-turn near a beach park at about 6 p.m.

The motorcyclist was thrown onto the pavement upon impact and the vehicle that was struck by the motorcycle overturned on its side.

Aviata was taken in critical condition to a hospital where he later died. Police said he was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Silva was also taken in critical condition to a hospital. While at the hospital, his condition deteriorated and he was pronounced dead. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision.

Police said speed was a factor in the crash.