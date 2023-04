Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It’s important that Hawaii’s attorney general has joined a 24-state legal challenge to a Texas federal judge’s ruling that aims to ban access to the medication abortion drug, mifepristone. The drug has been approved as safe and effective by the Food and Drug Administration, since 2000, offering this option for abortion care; the Texas decision aims to halt the FDA’s approval.

The judge did put his April 7 ruling on hold for seven days, providing a window for appeals. And challenging that ruling is precisely what’s now happening, as it should, for the sake of safe reproductive health care.