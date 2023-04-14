Hapalua half-marathon to close Honolulu roadways Sunday

More than 10,000 runners are expected to hit the road for the Hapalua half-marathon in Honolulu this Sunday morning, resulting in roadway closures.

The Honolulu Marathon Association has issued a traffic advisory, beginning with the 4 a.m. closure of several lanes downtown and in Waikiki.

From 4 a.m. to 8 a.m., roads with restricted or closed lanes include Ala Moana Boulevard, Nimitz Highway, River Street, King Street, Kapiolani Boulevard, and Piikoi Street.

From 4 a.m. to 10 a.m., some lane closures will be in effect on Kalakaua and Monsarrat avenues and Diamond Head Road, but will open after the race passes.

Waikiki-bound traffic on Kalakaua Avenue will be diverted onto Kuhio Avenue at Ala Moana. Waikiki-bound traffic on the H-1 freeway should take the King Street exit to Kapahulu Avenue.

The 13.1-mile Hapalua race course starts near the Duke Kahanamoku statue on Kalakaua Avenue in Waikiki, travels downtown and back, loops around Diamond Head, and finishes at Kapiolani Park.

Access to Ala Moana, including access to Ala Moana Regional Park, should be reopened at about 8 a.m.

The Honolulu Police Department will allow cross-traffic flow once the bulk of runners have passed, organizers said, and most roads should be reopened by 9 a.m.

Visit thehapalua.com/key-information/traffic-advisory for more details.