New Miss Aloha Hula makes it a three-peat for winning halau

HILO — Last night made it a three-peat for the hula halau Ka La ‘Onohi Mai O Ha‘eha‘e, as Agnes Renee Leihiwahiwaikapolionamakua Thronas Brown won the Miss Aloha Hula title at the 60th Merrie Monarch Festival.

It was the third year in a row that the Miss Aloha Hula came from the halau led by Kumu Hula Tracie and Keawe Lopes.

In 2nd place was Breeze Ann Kalehuaonalani Vidinha Pavao of Halau Ka Lei Mokihana O Leina‘ala, led by Kumu Hula Leina‘ala Pavao Jardin.

The 3rd place award went to Meleana Kamalani Mirafuentes of Halau Na Mamo O Pu‘uanahulu, under the direction Kumu Hula William Kahakuleilehua Haunu‘u “Sonny” Ching and Kumu Hula Lopaka Igarta-De Vera.

Mirafuentes also won the Hawaiian Language Award.

The 4th place award went to Karlee Pohaikealoha Rita Chong Kee of Halau Kekuaokala‘au‘ala‘iliahi, led by Na Kumu Hula Haunani and ‘Iliahi Paredes.

In 5th place was Tayla-Nohealeimamo Kamaehukauikapono Ta‘uhere Vaughan-Darval of Halau Hula Ka Lehua Tuahine, under the direction of Kumu Hula Ka‘ilihiwa Vaughan-Darval.

Editor’s note: Esme M. Infante is a student of Halau Na Mamo o Pu‘uanahulu, one of the halau competing at the Merrie Monarch Festival.