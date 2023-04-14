Pearlridge satellite city hall to open later in mornings

Starting Monday, the Pearlridge Satellite City Hall will have new hours for the public due to operational changes at Pearlridge Center, Honolulu officials said today.

The Pearlridge satellite city hall will open an hour later, at 10 a.m. instead of 9 a.m., Monday through Friday, so that it opens at the same time as the mall, city officials said. The satellite city hall’s hours will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.

The general public also will no longer be allowed in the mall before 10 a.m., they said.

“We apologize for the inconvenience caused by the adjustment to our hours,” said Kim Hashiro, director of the city’s Department of Customer Services, in a news release. “We are reaching out to those affected and will reschedule or allow them priority walk-in status on the same day as their scheduled appointment.”

Pearlridge is the city’s largest satellite city hall, and provides motor vehicle registration and driver’s license renewals, water bill payments, HOLO card purchases and renewals., and other services.