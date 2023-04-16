Kaneohe halau makes clean sweep at Merrie Monarch with overall title

HILO >> The Kane‘ohe hula halau Ka La ‘Onohi Mai O Ha‘eha‘e made a clean sweep of the 60th Merrie Monarch Festival by being named the overall winning halau early Sunday morning, following its Thursday victory in the Miss Aloha Hula competition.

But only one point separated the victorious halau, led by Kumu Hula Tracie and Keawe Lopes, from the second place overall winner, Halau Na Mamo O Pu‘uanahulu, led by Kumu Hula William Kahakuleilehua Haunu‘u “Sonny” Ching and Lopaka Igarta-De Vera.

And a single point again separated second place from the third place overall winner, Halau Ka Lei Mokihana O Leina‘ala, under Kumu Hula Leina‘ala Pavao Jardin.

The overall results, announced at the climax of two nights of group-hula competition at Edith Kanaka‘ole Multi-Purpose Stadium:

>> Overall winner (these were also the wahine overall rankings and scores):

1st place: Ka La ‘Onohi Mai O Ha‘eha‘e, Na Kumu Hula Tracie and Keawe Lopes, 1,231 points

2nd place: Halau Na Mamo O Pu‘uanahulu, Na Kumu Hula William Kahakuleilehua Haunu‘u “Sonny” Ching and Lopaka Igarta-De Vera, 1,230 points

3rd place: Halau Ka Lei Mokihana O Leina‘ala, Kumu Hula Leina‘ala Pavao Jardin, 1,229

>> Kane overall:

1st place: Halau Kekuaokala‘au‘ala‘iliahi, Kumu Hula Haunani and ‘Iliahi Paredes, 1,217 points

2nd place: Halau Na Mamo O Pu‘uanahulu, Na Kumu Hula William Kahakuleilehua Haunu‘u “Sonny” Ching and Lopaka Igarta-De Vera, 1,215 points

3rd place: Ka Leo O Laka I Ka Hikina O Ka La, Kumu Hula Kaleo Trinidad, 1,206 points

Editor’s note: Esme M. Infante is a student of Halau Na Mamo o Pu‘uanahulu, one of the halau that competed at the Merrie Monarch Festival.