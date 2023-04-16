Officials respond to motor vehicle crash near Ala Moana area

Honolulu police, firefighters and Emergency Medical Services were on the scene early this morning following a motor vehicle crash near the Ala Moana area, according to a police report.
It happened around 4:12 a.m. today at Kapiolani Boulevard and Atkinson Drive.
The investigation is ongoing.
No other details were immediately available.
